Non-emergency state employees shouldn’t report to work Friday, Gov. Baker says

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration is directing all non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies not to report to their workplaces on Friday due to incoming winter weather.

The only exception is the employees of the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV). Workers of the RMV will be contacted by their supervisors to determine their schedules for the day. The RMV will post on the state’s website about individual centers closings, cancellations, or delays.

“Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible tomorrow,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads tomorrow. Crews will be out treating roadways and plowing around the clock, and we ask everyone to give them the room they need to clear the roads.”

The administration is asking all Massachusetts residents to stay off roadways when possible. The 22News Storm Team says snow is expected to begin just before midnight with the heaviest and steadiest falling between 3 and 8 a.m. The snow will taper off from west to east during the late morning and early afternoon hours. On average most areas will see between 2 and 4 inches of snow with more to the east and less to the west.