Nonprofit seeks “more concrete” vaccination plan

BOSTON (SHNS) – Weighing in on the state’s vaccination plan, the nonprofit Massachusetts Public Health Association on Thursday said it was disappointed by an alleged lack of engagement by the Baker administration with communities hardest hit by the pandemic, including low-income communities of color.

The association said that Black residents represent less than 3 percent of those who have received a first vaccination and Hispanic/Latinx residents represent 3.5 percent, even though Black residents represent 7 percent of the population, and Hispanic/Latinx represent 12 percent.

The vaccination rates among those groups are also far less than their representation in the rates of positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations, or deaths, the association said. They called for a “more concrete state plan to engage trusted community leaders in hard-hit communities.”

Said MPHA Executive Director Carlene Pavlos, “We will not be successful in containing this virus without supporting the communities with the highest rates of infection and death. When we focus on equity and bring resources to those who are most impacted, everyone benefits … The Baker Administration must take action now to build trust.”

Continued Pavlos, “Historical and ongoing systemic racism is at the heart of many of the barriers to equitable vaccination. These issues are plaguing Phase I of the rollout – including the low percentage of long-term care workers and people who are incarcerated who are choosing to be vaccinated. We cannot wait until further stages of Phase II to address these urgent issues of communication and engagement. Action must be taken now.”