Northampton senator requesting extensive study of East-West rail service

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers are working to make it easier to take public transportation between Boston and the western part of the state.

Public officials are currently looking into the possibility of an East to West rail service, but one lawmaker wants to take that a step further.

Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford spoke in front of the transportation committee on Tuesday in support of a bill she filed to add a rail service from North Adams and Greenfield to Boston.

Senator Comerford is calling for an extensive study into the possibility of a passenger rail service, because of the benefits it would provide for her constituents in the northern part of western Massachusetts.

“From what it would do for their own lives, what it would do to their hopes for education, for economic development, they also had some hope for an ease to the traffic jams in Boston and for the housing crisis in Boston,” said Senator Comerford.

Senator Comerford’s bill is very similar to the one filed by Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser. There is currently an east to west rail proposal being studied by a group led by Senator Lesser.

They are looking to connect Springfield to Boston by high-speed rail.

Nearly all western Massachusetts lawmakers are working on a bipartisan proposal to support both rail service plans.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.