BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is reporting that 42 entities submitted a Notice of Intent to apply for a license to operate sports wagering in the state.

Any entity interested had to submit their notice by August 31, 2022 to give the MGC an idea on the interest in sports wagering licenses. The Notice of Intent is not an application for a license.

The list of interested entities are:

888 US, Inc. (888 Holdings) American Wagering, Inc. (Caesars Sportsbook) Bally’s Interactive, LLC BarberTime Media Network, Inc. BetFred USA Sports, LLC BetMGM, LLC Betr Holdings, Inc. Blue Bet USA, Inc. Blue Tarp reDevelopment, LLC CG Trading, Inc. (MaximBet) Commonwealth Equine & Agricultural Center LLC (CEAC) Crown MA Gaming, LLC (Draft Kings) Digital Gaming Corporation USA FanDuel Group, Inc. FanLogic, LLC FBG Enterprises OPCO, LLC (Bet Fanatics) FSST Interactive, LLC (Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe) Fubo Gaming Inc. (Fubo Sportsbook) G3 Esports, LLC GAN Nevada, Inc Hillside [New Media Holdings US] Inc. (“Bet365”) Massachusetts NYX Digital Gaming (USA), LLC Massasoit Greyhound Association, Inc. Mohegan Digital, LLC Mojo Interactive, Inc. (Mojo) Novibet USA, Inc. Penn Sports Interactive, LLC (“PSI”) Plainville Gaming and Redevelopment, LLC (“PPC) PlayStar Gaming Inc. PlayUp Interactive MA, LLC (Play Up) PointsBet Massachusetts, LLC. (D.B.A PointsBet) PT Services (Delaware) LLC dba “Playtech One” RSI MA, LLC (Rush Street Interactive) RW BET MA, LLC (Resorts World Bet) Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC SG Gaming, Inc. Sportradar Solutions, LLC Sportradar Solutions, LLC Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, LLC Unibet Interactive, Inc. Victory Game Challenge, Inc. WSI US, LLC (Wynn BET)

More information on the Notice of Intent can be found on the MGC website.