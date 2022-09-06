BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is reporting that 42 entities submitted a Notice of Intent to apply for a license to operate sports wagering in the state.

Any entity interested had to submit their notice by August 31, 2022 to give the MGC an idea on the interest in sports wagering licenses. The Notice of Intent is not an application for a license.

The list of interested entities are:

  1. 888 US, Inc. (888 Holdings) 
  2. American Wagering, Inc. (Caesars Sportsbook) 
  3. Bally’s Interactive, LLC 
  4. BarberTime Media Network, Inc.  
  5. BetFred USA Sports, LLC  
  6. BetMGM, LLC 
  7. Betr Holdings, Inc. 
  8. Blue Bet USA, Inc. 
  9. Blue Tarp reDevelopment, LLC 
  10. CG Trading, Inc. (MaximBet) 
  11. Commonwealth Equine & Agricultural Center LLC (CEAC)
  12. Crown MA Gaming, LLC (Draft Kings) 
  13. Digital Gaming Corporation USA  
  14. FanDuel Group, Inc.  
  15. FanLogic, LLC 
  16. FBG Enterprises OPCO, LLC (Bet Fanatics)  
  17. FSST Interactive, LLC (Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe) 
  18. Fubo Gaming Inc. (Fubo Sportsbook) 
  19. G3 Esports, LLC  
  20. GAN Nevada, Inc 
  21. Hillside [New Media Holdings US] Inc. (“Bet365”) 
  22. Massachusetts NYX Digital Gaming (USA), LLC 
  23. Massasoit Greyhound Association, Inc. 
  24. Mohegan Digital, LLC 
  25. Mojo Interactive, Inc. (Mojo) 
  26. Novibet USA, Inc. 
  27. Penn Sports Interactive, LLC (“PSI”)
  28. Plainville Gaming and Redevelopment, LLC (“PPC) 
  29. PlayStar Gaming Inc.  
  30. PlayUp Interactive MA, LLC (Play Up) 
  31. PointsBet Massachusetts, LLC. (D.B.A PointsBet)
  32. PT Services (Delaware) LLC dba “Playtech One” 
  33. RSI MA, LLC (Rush Street Interactive)  
  34. RW BET MA, LLC (Resorts World Bet)
  35. Seminole Hard Rock Digital, LLC 
  36. SG Gaming, Inc. 
  37. Sportradar Solutions, LLC 
  38. Sportradar Solutions, LLC 
  39. Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, LLC 
  40. Unibet Interactive, Inc. 
  41. Victory Game Challenge, Inc. 
  42. WSI US, LLC (Wynn BET)  

More information on the Notice of Intent can be found on the MGC website.