Nurses to picket daily outside Worcester Hospital

BOSTON (SHNS) – Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester plan to picket daily this week to protest what they say are unsafe staffing conditions.

According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the 740 nurses at St. Vincent have been struggling “without appropriate staffing levels, adequate personal protective equipment, and in the wake of furloughs and daily staff reductions that have left them unable to provide the care and attention patients, particularly desperately ill COVID-19 infected patients require.” Said Marlena Pellegrino, a frontline nurse at the hospital and chair of the nurses local bargaining unit with the MNA: “We have tried for months to convince our administration and the Tenet corporation to provide us with the resources we need to keep the public safe, yet they only make things worse. Now we are taking to the streets once again, this time on a daily basis, to alert the public and the community of our concerns as they have the most to lose if Tenet doesn’t alter its dangerous practices – our patients lives are on the line.”

Dallas-based Tenet Health has acknowledged “experiencing operational and financial challenges associated with COVID” while saying it “remains committed to the highest standards of safety, with protocols focused on the protection of its patients and employees.”

In its third quarter report, the company said, “Operational teams monitor real-time data to ensure sufficient staffing, intensive care unit bed capacity and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Outpatient facilities are also safely performing elective procedures, and the Company’s hospitals and ambulatory platform continue to follow all state and local guidelines concerning elective care.”

The nurses say the daily picketing outside the Summer Street facility will continue until an agreement is reached with hospital administrators