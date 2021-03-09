Official: housing stability program backstopped by $436 mil in fed aid

BOSTON (SHNS) – State spending on the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition housing stability program spiked significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by an especially sharp increase in February, officials said Tuesday. Between July 2019 and February 2020, Massachusetts spent $12.6 million on RAFT, serving 4,660 households, Department of Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox said at a Joint Ways and Means Committee budget hearing.

By contrast, from July 2020 to February 2021, those totals jumped to $48.4 million serving 11,514 households — and of that, $21.1 million was distributed in February alone, Maddox said. “More money was spent on RAFT in February than what was normally spent in an entire fiscal year,” she told the committee.

The program has played a central role in the Baker administration’s eviction diversion initiative, which it rolled out after Gov. Charlie Baker allowed a legislative moratorium on evictions to expire in October.

As Maddox noted, newly filed eviction cases increased in the weeks after the moratorium lifted but have since declined to levels below pre-pandemic averages.

New cases peaked at 830 during the week of Dec. 6, according to Massachusetts Trial Court data, and have hovered at fewer than 300 for each of the past three weeks. Baker’s $45.6 billion fiscal 2022 budget would direct about $16.4 million to RAFT, a significant decrease from the $50 million the state projects it will spend on the program in fiscal 2021.

Maddox said many renters impacted by COVID with arrears dated after March 13, 2020 will be able to access a federal emergency rental assistance program, explaining that the state has $436 million in federal funds to administer toward rental assistance.

“Our plan is that for every application for assistance that comes in, we will work to fill it first with federal funds,” Maddox said. “We need to use federal funding wherever possible and reserve state funding for cases that do not qualify for federal aid.”