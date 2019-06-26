Officials said mistakes were made by MA RMV, leading up to deadly NH crash

BOSTON (WWLP) – The head the Massachusetts RMV has stepped down as a result of the investigation into Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s involvement in a crash that killed seven people in New Hampshire.

Erin Deveney decided to leave her position as director of the Registry of Motor Vehicles Tuesday night, and many believe it was due to an oversight in her department that could have prevented Friday’s deadly crash.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23-year-old of West Springfield, should not have been driving with a commercial license when the truck he was driving struck and killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire last week.

Zhukovskyy was arrested in Connecticut for operating under the influence on May 11, and that information was sent to the Massachusetts RMV on May 29.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollock said the Massachusetts RMV had not acted on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles which should have triggered the termination of Zhukovskyy’s commercial license.

“There was a mistake made by the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Massachusetts because of the way the information flowed and that information was not processed,” Lt. Governor Karen Polito said.

Public officials said the registrar’s resignation was a consequence of the RMV not enforcing the laws.

The transportation secretary accepted Deveney’s resignation and named former MassDOT Chief Operating Officer Jamey Tesler as her replacement.