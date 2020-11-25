Oliveira set to join legislature after Harrington drops recount

BOSTON (SHNS) – The last outstanding Massachusetts legislative race came to a full close last week when Republican candidate James “Chip” Harrington dropped his recount push.

Secretary of State William Galvin’s office said that Harrington, who was vying for the 7th Hampden District House seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Thomas Petrolati, withdrew his request for a recount on Thursday after Belchertown finished its portion of re-tabulating votes.

Harrington, a member of Ludlow’s School Committee, said in the days following the election that he was concerned about how Belchertown’s town clerk handled results and wanted to check the process.

He ultimately lost to Representative-elect Jacob Oliveira, a Democrat and fellow member of the Ludlow School Committee, by a margin of just 169 votes, less than 1 percentage point of the votes cast in the contest.

Oliveira’s win keeps the 7th Hampden seat representing Chicopee and Ludlow as well as parts of Springfield and Belchertown held by a Democrat.

Petrolati, who did not seek re-election, has represented the district since 1987.