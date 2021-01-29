One-tenth of adults have gotten shots in seven states

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Seven states have administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to 10 percent or more of their adult populations, according to a top federal official.

Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, called out those states — Alaska, West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota — during a press briefing on Friday.

He said the seven-day average of shots administered over the past week has been 1.2 million, describing that number as “a base to build from during the coming days, weeks and months.”

The latest Department of Public Health data shows that Massachusetts had administered a total of 496,103 doses as of Tuesday, including first and second shots.