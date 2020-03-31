Online portal created for Massachusetts health care workers in need of PPE

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the weekend, the state set up an online portal to provide health care workers with the protective gear that they need.

Companies like New Balance have shut down their normal operations to provide Massachusetts healthcare workers with clean surgical masks.

The change in manufacturing comes after several weeks of shortages of personal protective equipment or PPE. Massachusetts, like many other states in the country, are vying for critical supplies from the national stockpile.

The governor on Monday gave an update of where the Commonwealth is in meeting the demand for PPE.

“So far, we’ve made hundreds of deliveries to frontline healthcare providers and first responders, and last week more than 28,000 masks, and 120,000 pairs of gloves were distributed and we currently have about $50 million on order for additional supplies,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

The governor and HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders have been in contact with all of the state’s hospitals, and they are working around the clock to fill their demands.

Right now, public officials across the Commonwealth are using every resource possible to keep those on the frontlines of this pandemic safe.