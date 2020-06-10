Opioid overdose deaths down 5.7 percent in first quarter

BOSTON (SHNS) – Twenty-eight fewer people died of opioid overdoses in the first three months of this year compared to the same time period of 2019, according to new state data.

The Department of Public Health’s latest report on opioid overdoses tallied 467 confirmed or estimated opioid overdose deaths in the first quarter of 2020, down 5.7 percent from the previous year.

The 2020 numbers include March, when the state’s stay-at-home advisory and other restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic first took effect. Gov. Charlie Baker, in a statement, said state officials are monitoring “any impact the social isolation practices that are helping us fight the virus may have on the battle against opioid addiction.”

Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said the DPH has distributed thousands of naloxone kits to individuals, opioid treatment providers, emergency departments and county houses of correction during the pandemic to help prevent overdoses.

Separately, the RIZE Foundation, a nonprofit working to end the opioid epidemic, announced Wednesday that it would award $700,000 in grants to three organizations that help provide access to opioid use disorder treatment — Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, Brockton Neighborhood Health Center and Lynn Community Health Center. RIZE President and CEO Julie Burns said the pandemic “has only made their work more challenging.”

Bharel highlighted Gardner, Melrose, Lowell, Taunton and Worcester as communities that had experienced a notable decrease in opioid overdose deaths from 2018 to 2019.

Somerville, Beverly, Attleboro, Revere, Brockton, New Bedford and Pittsfield, meanwhile, experienced notable increases in overdose deaths.

Preliminary DPH numbers show 2,015 people died of opioid overdoses in 2019, a 4 percent drop from a 2016 peak of 2,102 deaths. Almost all of the 2019 deaths where a toxicology screen occurred — 94 percent– involved the presence of fentanyl, while 24 percent of the screens indicated heroin was present, the DPH said.

Bharel said the overdose data reflects “ongoing inequities.”

The death rate for Black and Hispanic men rose between 2018 and 2019, while decreasing for white and Asian/Pacific Islander men. Men account for 74 percent of opioid overdose deaths in Massachusetts.

For white, non-Hispanic men, the age-adjusted death rate from confirmed opioid overdoses fell from 49.2 per 100,000 to 48.1 in 2019, according to the department’s data. For Asian/Pacific Islander men, the drop was from 6.6 per 100,000 to 4.

For Hispanic men, the rate grew from 52.4 to 55.4, and for Black men, the jump was bigger — from 22.8 per 100,000 in 2018 to 32 in 2019.

The overdose death rate for Black women also rose in 2019 (from 9.1 per 100,000 to 11.9), while declining for white (from 19.4 to 16.8) and Hispanic women (from 10.5 to 8.3).

“We see these inequities in our work, and know trends like this are part of the reason that many are protesting now,” Bharel said. “We continue to meet with advocates and minority provider representatives to address these disparities in the minority population served by our substance use disorder treatment systems.”

Bharel opened the council meeting by acknowledging the recent protests sparked by the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans, saying that this moment involves “a reckoning of historic racial injustices in our country in a way that I have not seen before in my lifetime.”

She said she was “grateful” to see that many demonstrators had been wearing masks, in keeping with an emergency order and public health guidance aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“Their determination to speak out against injustice can’t wait for the end of the pandemic,” Bharel said.

Bharel said the pandemic has been “highlighting and exacerbating” existing health inequities. She said the Department of Public Health’s equity advisory group has been working on a set of recommendations on issues including data and metrics, COVID-19 mitigation and social determinants of health, and she plans to discuss those ideas at future council meetings.