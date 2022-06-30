BOSTON (WWLP) – Legislation that would provide undocumented immigrants with the ability to obtain a driver’s license was signed into law earlier this month. Democrats celebrated the passage of the Work and Family Mobility Act earlier this month, but opponents are already working to repeal the law.

The bill, best known as the driver’s license legislation, passed with a sweeping majority in the House and Senate before it was vetoed by the Governor. The Governor had reservations concerning the ability for the RMV to verify foreign documents and the risk of non-citizens registering to vote.

The legislature had enough votes to override that veto and pass the legislation into law. Supporters believe it will make the roads safer by ensuring everyone is educated on the rules of the road.

Now, a group called Fair and Secure Massachusetts is working to repeal the law through a ballot question. The group advised opponents of the law to pick up signature sheets on Tuesday.

“The Massachusetts law allows for citizens to say, ‘We just don’t agree with what you’re doing.’ And that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to put this question, signing the petition means we put the question on the ballot and then in November, people will be able to tell legislators whether they agree or disagree with this law,” said Wendy Wakeman from Fairs and Secure Massachusetts.

To get the question on the November ballot, the group will need to collect 40,120 signatures by August 24th, with no more than 10,030 signatures from one county. As the law stands now, undocumented immigrants will be able to obtain a driver’s license starting in July of 2023.