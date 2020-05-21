Opponents of new house bill say the spending plan is wasteful

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is facing a huge financial crisis and in order to fill some of the funding gaps the state will have to borrow money, but opponents of the new plan say that some money is actually being used in a wasteful manner.

Organizations like the Mass Fiscal Alliance have been outward opponents of the Houses’ borrowing bill saying there’s no justification to borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for outside WiFi or new chrome books.

What the group really takes issue with is the fact that in an economic crisis the state continues to spend money, and they’re spending it on things that many communities won’t ever benefit from.

“A lot of businesses who have been shut down for over 56 days now they’re not going around and borrowing money to spend it on extras,” Paul Craney of the Mass Fiscal Alliance said.

The borrowing bill passed the House unanimously, and due to a 54 percent drop in revenue from 2019, House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz says the additional funding is necessary.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate before it can go to the governor’s desk.