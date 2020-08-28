Organizations disappointed with SJC’s decision to keep original mail-in ballot deadline

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s highest court ruled that ballots must be delivered by election day, September 1.

They say this could effect voter turn out, and in an election cycle with so much at stake organizations like MassVote want as many people as possible to be able to voice their opinions.

The SJC sided with the state earlier this week when it kept the mail-in ballot deadline as September 1. MassVote had been pushing for the deadline to be moved back, allowing ballots to be collected as late as September 4, as long as they were postmarked by the first.

“We’re obviously disappointed that the SJC ruled against us, but we’re not intimidated. Voter turnout has been very very strong so far over a million people have requested ballots to vote by mail,” Alex Psilakis told 22News.

Voting by mail is just one of the options that residents have for the primary. They can also participate in early voting which ends tomorrow, or they can vote in person on election day.

Secretary Galvin was happy to see the SJC’s ruling because it will give his office enough time to print ballots for the General Election, and this year voter turnout is expected to be the highest it’s been in over a decade.