Out of state remote workers still paying Massachusetts taxes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Out of state workers are still paying income taxes in Massachusetts, even if they are working remotely.

The Mass Fiscal Alliance has been in contact with out of state workers who they believe are being treated unfairly by the state’s tax system and now, they’re calling on the department of revenue change their policies.

Back in March Governor Baker declared a state of emergency to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This led to a massive shutdown of Massachusetts businesses, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to work from home.

Out of state workers, many of whom never return to Massachusetts are still paying the same rate as those who live in the state, which Mass Fiscal believes is an unfair policy.

“We’ve heard stories and I know someone testified yesterday that he works two or three days in New Hampshire and the other two or three days in Massachusetts and he’s getting taxed as if he’s working 5 days in Massachusetts, even though right now, he’s working none,” said Paul Craney.

State’s like New York have run into similar income tax problems because out of state workers were also asked to pay income tax in their home states.

Organizations like Mass Fiscal are pushing for a policy that would allow out of state workers to only be taxed once, and by their home state.