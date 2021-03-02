Outlook brighter for refugee resettlement under Biden

BOSTON (SHNS) – Idil Ahmed had just turned 15 when she boarded a flight to Boston as the sole member of her family approved for refugee resettlement in the United States.

Ahmed was born in Somalia, during civil war, and after her father was killed in front of their family, she fled with her mother and siblings to a camp in Kenya, where they lived in a one-room tent, stood in lines of 800 people once a week for food and attended a school with no books.

“As the years went by, we became sad and stopped dreaming about our future,” Ahmed said, sharing her story in a video during a webinar hosted by JVS Boston to discuss resettlement and the outlook for refugees under the new Biden administration.

Scared and alone, Ahmed came to Boston in 2005, and found two jobs, she said, and became homeless because she was sending most of the money she earned back to her family.

Ahmed connected with JVS, which helped her enroll in English classes and get a better-paying job to cover her rent while still supporting her relatives. Five years later, her family was able to get asylum, and Ahmed is now working toward becoming a nurse.

“We know that if someone comes to the United States like Idil and is able to go to college eventually — which she would not have been able to do unless we had stayed with her and she had stayed with us — she is going to return through tax revenues well, well, well in excess of what was spent,” JVS Boston President and CEO Jerry Rubin said. “In fact, we know that because we actually measure that in our programs. We know that return on investment is enormous.”

Rubin said the new administration in Washington presents an opportunity for individuals and organizations that work with refugees to advocate to a more “receptive audience” for “smarter” resettlement policies that better prepare people before they arrive in the U.S., better match them with communities where they can thrive, and otherwise support refugees once they are here.

Refugee caps under the Trump Administration hit historic lows — the limit for the federal fiscal year that began in October was set at 15,000 — and President Joe Biden in February signed an executive order putting in place administrative reforms toward a goal of 125,000 refugee admissions during his administration’s first full fiscal year, which will begin in October 2021.

At the time, the White House said Biden “also intends to propose a raise in refugee admissions for this fiscal year, after appropriate consultation with Congress.”

“It’s going to take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged, but that’s precisely what we’re going to do,” Biden said on Feb. 4.

U.S. law defines refugees as people who are unable or unwilling to return to their home country because of fear of persecution because of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Someone who meets that definition, is not firmly resettled in another country and is “of special humanitarian concern” to the U.S. may apply for refugee status, and eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.

Philanthropist Ed Shapiro, whose family foundation focuses on aiding refugees, said Tuesday that Biden has shown a commitment to grow resettlement to the highest levels in more than a decade after the refugee admissions program was “decimated over the past four years.”

He called it “troubling and somewhat puzzling” that Biden has yet to sign a presidential determination that would permit 62,500 refugees to be resettled in the remaining seven months of this fiscal year.

“The reality is that until he does, we are still operating under the very restrictive policies leftover from the Trump administration,” Shapiro said.

A State Department report on the proposed refugee admissions determination says the revised target of 62,500 refugees “is justified by grave humanitarian concerns and is in the national interest” and that expanding U.S. resettlement would “bring permanent protection to tens of thousands more refugees, encourage other countries to increase their own resettlement numbers, and help unlock other durable solutions as the United States seeks to leverage resettlement by pressing countries of first asylum to provide greater protection and support for refugees they host.”

The report said that the COVID-19 pandemic “drastically diminished the normal flow of refugee admissions, resulting in the admission of only 11,814 refugees” in fiscal 2020, the smallest number since the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program was created under the Refugee Act of 1980.