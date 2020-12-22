Over 1,000 minority-owned small businesses to receive grant funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – The holiday season will have to look a little bit different this year.

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that more than 1,100 small businesses across the state will be receiving grant funding. This is just the first round of funding that small businesses will receive, and the $50 million in this round will go to those hardest hit by the pandemic.

The small business grant program came to fruition back in October.

Gov. Baker and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealey said the program is designed to get people back to work and support small businesses. The first round of funding will go to minority-owned businesses including those owned by women, veterans, and members of the LGBTQ community.

“Today, we’re pleased to announce that we’re distributing grants to 1,158 Massachusetts small businesses, recipients will be notified later today that their applications have been accepted,” Gov. Baker said.

With the legislative session coming to a close, Governor Baker is urging lawmakers to pass another $50 million in small business relief before breaking for the holidays.