BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that more than $21 million in grant funding federal Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) will be given to regional security councils and state agencies to help ensure the Commonwealth’s preparedness and resiliency.

According to a press release, $18,225,119.79 was awarded to regional homeland security councils across Massachusetts, along with $2,529,299.04 in grants awarded to state agencies focused on public safety.

“Over the past eight years, our administration has been pleased to be able to leverage state and federal funding to strengthen our communities against potential threats. These grants ensure that every area of the state has the resources necessary to address potential risks,” stated Governor Charlie Baker. “I’m grateful for the work of each of the regional councils and state agencies receiving grant funds.”

“The grants announced today will fund the purchase of equipment, training, and projects to keep the communities of Massachusetts safe. It is vital that we continue to invest in the safety and security of the Commonwealth,” stated Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito.

The Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding for states through the HSGP, which started in 2003. In Massachusetts, these funds are directed by the Office of Grants and Research (OGR), which is a state agency that is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS).

The grants are sent to state public safety agencies and Homeland Security Regional Councils across the Commonwealth through a grants process. The funds support regional and statewide efforts to prevent and respond to acts of terrorism and other security threats.

“Emergency mitigation, response, and recovery are a team effort,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “Together, we will achieve our common goals and shared purpose to ensure the protection and resiliency of communities across the Commonwealth. I would also like to commend the OGR team for their hard work to deliver these funds in support of those efforts.”

“Partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies are a critical component to our mission which is to protect the Commonwealth from all threats. The efforts we make today will ensure a safer tomorrow for everyone. These grants will support our preparation for, prevention of, and response to threats across the state,” said EOPSS Undersecretary of Homeland Security Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe.

“These grants are an investment in the safety and security of Massachusetts. My office is honored to support the Homeland Security Regional Councils and state agencies that are working to prevent and prepare for potential risks to the Commonwealth and its communities,” said OGR Executive Director Kevin Stanton.

The grants awarded to the Homeland Security Regional Councils are as follows:

State Homeland Security Regional Council Awards Northeast Region $1,414,829.50 Southeast Region $1,184,749.15 Central Region $958,903.40 Western Region $1,146,637.68 Metro-Boston Region/Urban Area Security Initiative $13,520,000.00 TOTAL $18,225,119.73

Additional funding is being made available to the following state agencies: