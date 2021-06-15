Over 4 million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over 4 million Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated, state public health officials reported Tuesday.

According to the Department of Public Health, a total of 4,003,540 people are fully vaccinated against COVID. Over 96,000 individuals still need to be vaccinated in order for the state to reach its 4.1 million target.

The DPH also reported that of those vaccinated, 3 million received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and over 200,000 got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

As of date, a total of 9,434,670 COVID-19 vaccines have been shipped to Massachusetts.

The State of Emergency which was issued in March 2020, also ended Tuesday.