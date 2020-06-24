Pandemic can’t bring House, Senate together on health care

BOSTON (SHNS) – As health care industry leaders warn about dire financial pressures they face as a result of the pandemic, there is growing consensus both in the field and on Beacon Hill that telemedicine will play a more prominent role in Massachusetts even after the crisis that pushed it onto center stage ends.

Ironing out exactly how insurers cover remote health appointments and how to ensure quality of care will be a winding road, though, amid renewed bickering between House and Senate leaders and pushes for even more expansive action that some Beacon Hill leaders view as unrealistic.

During a Tuesday hearing they convened to survey the industry on its footing and on legislatively extending Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order requiring telehealth coverage, House lawmakers slammed their counterparts in the Senate for pursuing a sweeping health care reform bill without seeking more of their input.

House Majority Leader Ronald Mariano, who is leading a special House committee analyzing the state’s recovery and resiliency from COVID-19, said during the hearing that there is “resounding support for telemedicine” but ongoing debate over the specific details.

“Dealing with the Senate on this has been very, very difficult,” he said, later adding, “Without a partner on the other side, I don’t know how we can come to any resolutions.”

The House-Senate difficulties come two years after the branches couldn’t agree on other health care reforms.

Providers have offered telehealth for years, but it was often not covered by insurance. Its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic after Baker on March 15 ordered commercial insurers to cover all medically necessary services by phone or videoconference.

During Tuesday’s hearing, several health care leaders touted the benefits of telehealth and urged lawmakers to adopt a temporary or permanent extension to Baker’s order requiring coverage.

The greater accessibility allowed many patients to receive services they may have been uncomfortable seeking in person at the peak of the virus — a trend demonstrated in widely declining rates of patients receiving non-COVID care in recent months.

Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health in Springfield, said the hospital’s outpatient visits dropped by 80 percent at the start of the emergency while virtual visits “went up by a factor of 40.”

“My overall conclusions based on this strange experiment of nature were that telehealth has become a very important tool in the physician toolbox,” Keroack said. “It can help mitigate the effects of provider shortages. It helps to bring specialty expertise to remote locations and community settings, and therefore can strengthen those sites of care and keep them more viable.”

Providers also leaned on telehealth to plug financial gaps ripped open by the pandemic and the ensuing slowdown in elective care.

Steve Walsh, CEO of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, said hospitals in the state will lose $6 billion by Labor Day — more revenue than all of Major League Baseball estimates it would miss if it failed to hold a 2020 season. The losses have been “catastrophic” for some community hospitals, Walsh said.

Hospitals received slightly less than half of an extra $1 billion state leaders made available through MassHealth, and also got a roughly $1.4 billion boost from the federal government.

However, Walsh said the total federal support has not matched the scale of the problem. Massachusetts ranks 50th out of 51 states and the District of Columbia in CARES Act relief dollars per COVID case, he said.

“We’ve had 5 percent of the cases in the U.S. and received less than 1.4 percent of the federal funds,” Walsh said. “This is terrifying when you think that we had the third-most cases in the country.”

Walsh described telemedicine as “the single game-changing tool in order to respond to the crisis” and urged state leaders to continue supporting its access.

“When we look at what might happen again in the fall and whether or not we might have to close down, and you think about the great strides that we’ve made in telemedicine, in our partnership with our elected officials, our friends in the payer community and our provider community allies, this has been, simply, the most important thing that we can do,” Walsh said.

While insurance companies have at times voiced concerns about the costs of covering telemedicine and ensuring patients get the same benefits, one industry group said Tuesday that it is an important component to the state’s system and supported the governor’s order.

Lora Pellegrini, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, cautioned, though, that the bill the Senate plans to take up Thursday would require plans to cover a range of telehealth platforms including audio or text services and would require insurers to reimburse at the in-person rate for two years, even if a different contracted rate is in place.

“We think it’s a dangerous precedent if there’s a contracted rate in place to circumvent it by state statute,” she said, urging House leaders to consider scaling back the Senate’s effort. “It’s critical in your legislation if we move forward in that direction that we recognize contracted rates exist and be honored.”

House lawmakers did not outline a specific vision for telehealth during Tuesday’s hearing. Mariano said both chambers and the governor agree that it should remain more accessible after the pandemic.

“My original intention was to just roll this out slowly and just show a commitment on the House side to make this a permanent tool,” he said. “Even if we begin this in a limited basis, I think the commitment is important, and if we do it for chronic diseases and some primary care issues like cold and flu and start to allow its usage in the most obvious situations, it will eliminate a lot of travel trips and a lot of inconvenience for patients.

“But we still haven’t resolved some of the issues we’ve wrestled with when we tried to put this in a bill between the House and the Senate, and that’s the credentialing — how do you know who you’re dealing with if you’re on the other end of the line? If you’re in Haverhill and the doctor lives in New Hampshire, is he certified in Massachusetts? If he prescribes a course of treatment, where is the liability on that?” Mariano continued.

Accomplishing health care reform has been a vexing issue for the Legislature. In July 2018, private negotiations between the branches collapsed right at the end of the formal lawmaking session, and lawmakers have yet to find consensus this time around.

Senate leaders unveiled a health care bill last week, aiming to extend telehealth coverage as well as scope of practice standards that were included in Baker’s orders.

During Tuesday’s hearing, and with only about five weeks remaining for formal sessions, House lawmakers complained that the Senate pushed its proposal through its Ways and Means Committee and not through the Health Care Financing Committee.

Rep. Dan Cullinane, the committee vice chair who has been serving as its acting House leader since former chair Jennifer Benson resigned on Jan. 8, said representatives on the panel have had “no outreach” from their counterparts.

“I think it is much to my disappointment and the disappointment of the House members that we were not afforded the opportunity to fulfill our obligation to vet and vote on much of the legislation before the committee because, quite frankly, due to the obstruction of the Senate in violation of our joint rules,” Cullinane said at the hearing.

Cullinane said the House side “unilaterally” sought an extension order for all 363 bills before the panel “because there was no willingness to negotiate on the other side.” He said if the Senate follows suit with a similar extension, negotiations will continue, but hinted that if not, the committee will automatically report out every bill with a recommendation that it not pass.

Sen. Cindy Friedman, the committee’s Senate chair, said senators decided to pursue legislation through the Ways and Means Committee because, after months of talks within Health Care Financing had hit a dead end, they decided “we just can’t wait anymore.”

“At some point, because we were being asked to extend and extend, how many times does someone say no before you stop asking them out?” Friedman told the News Service. “We’re just incredibly concerned about what’s going on with this pandemic. We are desperately trying to keep this situation afloat during these difficult times, and telehealth, scope of practice, out of network are three important activities we can do right now to support our health care system.”

“People are dying, people are sick, and we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can,” she added.

With less than six weeks left until the July 31 end of formal sessions, Mariano also threw cold water on other major proposals some lawmakers have sought in the wake of the pandemic.

He did not name any specific topic, but said some bills filed in the past few months “are so expansive we can’t even guess what it will cost us.”

Massachusetts and other states face immense budget pressures brought on by a sudden drop in tax collections and surging public health and safety net costs amid the pandemic.

“The best thing that we can do is send a clear message to some of the people that filed these bills that there is no money for them and that right now we’re not going to deal with them, so keep them out of Ways and Means and keep that backlog from slowing down the real work we have to do,” Mariano said.