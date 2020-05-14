Pandemic exposes gaps in remote learning landscape

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Some of the Beverly High School students that Megan Sudak teaches have become primary caregivers for their younger siblings, juggling their own schoolwork with guiding a brother or sister through educational tasks. Others have had their part-time jobs in grocery stores become full-time essential work.

A one-to-one laptop program that made the computers available to students at the high school level and other existing technological infrastructure put the district in a good place, Sudak said, for the abrupt transition to remote learning required when schools closed their buildings to students amid the increasing spread of COVID-19 in mid-March.

Engaging students while they adjust to new stresses, responsibilities and demands on their time created by the pandemic has been a challenge, and Sudak, a business and technology teacher, said one of her keys to engagement has been “allowing students to see the whole me” — whether that means video-call cameos by her dog or toddler, “not hiding in the clean corner” of her house, and in some instances, being straightforward “that I wasn’t enjoying this, either.”

“As much as they’ve let us in their homes, I have let them into mine, and honestly that has helped with engagement,” she said.

Teachers, superintendents, parents and state education officials testified by video at an Education Committee oversight hearing on Wednesday, describing their experiences in the new world of remote education and the obstacles they expect to face when the new academic year begins in the fall, after more than five months outside of the classroom.

As with most aspects of daily life that have been put on indefinite pause for public health’s sake, the process of reopening schools remains uncertain.

Education Secretary James Peyser told lawmakers that an advisory group has begun “to wrestle with what school might look like in the fall,” and said that remote learning unquestionably “will be a much larger factor in planning for the next school year.”

“Even if we are able to start school in a quasi-normal fashion, we have to be better prepared for the possibility that in-person education will be interrupted again,” Peyser said.

Peyser said “infrastructure gaps” that make online learning difficult or impossible — like some students’ lack of access to computers or reliable internet connections — are among the areas officials need to focus on, along with strategies for remediation and the development of “adaptable online learning systems.”

Committee chairs Rep. Alice Peisch and Sen. Jason Lewis both asked speakers during the hearing about access to technology, and Lewis said two senators on the committee, Sens. Adam Hinds and Joan Lovely, had raised the idea of a bulk purchasing program to help districts buy the equipment their students need.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said about 15 percent of students lack access to their own device — they may have to share with other family members or lack one entirely — and others cannot connect to the internet at home.

He projected a $50 million cost to solve such technology access issues statewide, and said there may be a need for “additional support from the Legislature to help close whatever gap we need after we use the department’s resources, foundational resources and whatever in-kind donations can take place,” along with what districts are able to spend on their own.

The Massachusetts House is poised to advance a more than $1 billion information technology bond bill (H 4708) that includes a $25 million grant program for the education department to help school districts “establish, enhance or expand remote learning environments” or reimburse them for developing remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives have until Friday afternoon to propose amendments to that bill.

Riley said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has established a “remote learning essentials team” to address student connectivity challenges, and is surveying superintendents to identify student needs. That data, he said, will be used to inform a “large-scale” approach to boosting access.

Many districts have already taken steps to provide laptops or hotspots to students who need them.

Revere Superintendent Dianne Kelly told the committee her district has distributed about 1,700 devices to students, on top of 2,600 already in students’ hands through one-to-one programs. The district didn’t have enough to give out a device — iPads for elementary school students and Chromebooks for those in upper grades — to each student, but focused on getting one to each family, which Kelly said creates “an obvious sharing issue” in homes with multiple children.

Revere attendance officers and homeless liaisons have been delivering devices and meals to homeless students, and Kelly said some of those kids are staying in shelters without broadband capacity. Liaisons have been delivering work packets to those students and teachers have been connecting with them over the phone, she said.

Internet access is a broader problem in rural parts of the state that do not have broadband service.

Kim Stevens, a Colrain resident who operates a farm and market with her husband, said her home gets only satellite internet and has no cell service. Their family was able to meet their basic internet needs when video chats, streaming and webinars were not part of their daily life.

With their two elementary school-age daughters now learning from home, Stevens said they made the decision to increase their satellite service to the highest level available, at a “considerable” price hike.

It still hasn’t been sufficient for the two girls to seamlessly attend their twice-weekly Google class meetings, participate in chats and download their assignments and re-upload the completed work, Stevens said, leaving her feeling like her children are “paying the educational price” for where their parents chose to live.

While new wireless hotspots have cropped up in the community, allowing people to drive up to a location where they can work online from their cars, Stevens said continuing to work full-time to run an essential business “leaves little time, let alone hours, to sit in a parking lot.”

“As a parent, it is devastating to realize that even with my best efforts, I cannot make this happen for my kids,” she said.