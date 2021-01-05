Pandemic exposes major parole issues, groups say

BOSTON (SHNS) – Warning that the COVID-19 pandemic poses mortal risks to incarcerated individuals, dozens of advocacy groups demanded the Baker administration and lawmakers step in to reform parole in Massachusetts.

The groups wrote in a letter to Beacon Hill leaders on Tuesday that a 2017 request they made for changes went largely unheeded, arguing that “no meaningful parole reform has occurred during the past six years,” and that the structural issues are now exacerbated by public health threats.

More than one in five incarcerated people in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19, the groups wrote, alleging that the Parole Board has not meaningfully increased its paroling rate above 2019 levels despite the Supreme Judicial Court’s suggestion to expedite the process.

“Parole is too important a public safety tool to not be functioning effectively,” authors wrote. “In this time of public awakening, change is necessary and overdue at the Parole Board. We hope this letter will be an impetus to bringing about meaningful change expeditiously.”

The groups, which include the Coalition for Effective Public Safety, Prisoners’ Legal Service and Lawyers for Civil Rights, outlined several recommended actions ranging from adoption of presumptive parole legislation to expanding membership on the Parole Board.