Pandemic’s uneven jobs impact creates challenges

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Lost jobs in the leisure and hospitality sectors are likely not coming back anytime soon and the job market may look particularly different after the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, a top official in the region’s workforce development industry said.

“Nothing came even close to the devastating job losses in leisure and hospitality, as travel was just simply shut down,” JVS President and CEO Jerry Rubin said at a virtual forum on Tuesday. “Because of the uneven impact of the COVID recession across different industry sectors, the pain of this recession was not spread evenly. Here in Massachusetts, the leisure and hospitality sector is dominated by immigrants, women, and other workers of color.”

Christine Abrams, Commonwealth Corporation president and CEO, echoed Rubin’s comments adding that minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, and communities of color were hit the hardest during the pandemic-spurred recession.

Prior to the pandemic, Abrams said, one of the foremost concerns employers would describe to the quasi-public workforce development agency was the difficulty in finding enough talent. And that challenge still remains true today, she said.

“It will require focusing on priority occupations that are hiring and using real-time information to achieve success,” Abrams said. “The public sector must take a leadership role in convening organizations and businesses, and providing the support and training for unemployed and underemployed as there is no easy fix, and it will take all of us working together to achieve success.”

Industries that were decimated as a result of the pandemic were by and large made up of lower-income workers, SkillWorks Executive Director Andre Green said, and recovery strategies moving forward must center on women and communities of color.

“Racial inequities in the workforce here in Boston cost the Boston region $45 billion a year in lost GDP. I found that numbers that big are hard for people to wrap their head around. So that’s roughly the GDP of the entire state of Alaska,” Green said. “If we were to add that kind of money to our economy, everyone would be better off.”

Rubin said five industries are projected to grow during and after the pandemic: e-commerce, health care, online purchasing and related logistics, educational technology, and robotics, pharmaceutical, and on-shoring manufacturing.

For Rick Laferriere, director of workforce initiatives at CVS Health, Amazon is adding corporate and warehouse jobs and “absolutely crushing it right now.” The online retailer recently signed a lease for more office space in the Seaport District.

“Amazon is growing like crazy because we’re all sitting at home, ordering things online and having them delivered,” Laferriere said.

Laferriere said CVS Health has partnered with a number of large employers in the service and hospitality industry to bring in furloughed workers for temporary assignments. The goal, Laferriere said, was to help mitigate the effects on employees in the two sectors while filling positions within CVS.

The health care and retail company mobilized over 34,000 pharmacists and over 60,000 pharmacy technicians to help with testing and vaccination efforts, Laferriere said. CVS Health had to both add positions to assist immunization efforts and backfill positions in their brick-and-mortar stores.

“It’s really generated a need for talent for us, and talent that is really nimble, and flexible and creative to respond to the situation at hand,” Laferriere said. “And so for us to be able to survive and thrive during this, we had to work together with the public sector, work together with other private employers to seek talent.”

Immunizations have not traditionally been a part of a pharmacy technician’s job description and CVS Health has had to work with regulators to add the skill to their particular license, Laferriere said.

“I think that’s a critical piece that’s coming out of this pandemic and will allow us to react more quickly, more efficiently … should this arise again, hopefully, it won’t.”