Panel to explore arts, cultural sector recovery

by: Katie Lannan, SHNS

BOSTON (SHNS) – A special commission created to recommend strategies for the recovery of the state’s cultural and creative sectors plans to meet virtually for the first time next week as it works toward a June 30 deadline for submitting its work.

Created under last year’s economic development law, the panel is helmed by Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development Committee Chairs Sen. Ed Kennedy and Rep. Carole Fiola.

The committee’s other members are: Massachusetts Cultural Council executive director Michael Bobbit, MassCreative executive director Emily Ruddock, Dan Yaegar of the Commonwealth Association of Museums, Dennis Canty of the Educational Theatre Association, Nantucket Historical Association executive director James Russell, Sara Bogosian of the Whistler House Museum of Art/Lowell Artists Association, Stage Source executive director Dawn Simmons, Springfield poet laureate Magdalena Gomez, Lynn Auditorium general manager James Marsh, A.J. Pietrantone of Jacob’s Pillow, and Aminah Pilgrim, whom the commission described as a “Humanist, artist, author, community organizer and award-winning educator.”

The commission plans to hold virtual hearings every other Tuesday at 1 p.m. through the end of June, starting May 4.

Next week’s meeting will include presentations from commission members regarding their priorities and top concerns.

