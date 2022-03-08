BOSTON (SHNS) – Supporters of a bill that would update the state’s laws around parentage said Monday that the current statute has not kept pace with the varying ways people can form families, urging changes to make the same protections consistently available to all parents.

The Massachusetts Parentage Act aims to codify standards for who can be officially recognized as a child’s parent and the different ways that relationship can be established, including for children born through surrogacy or assisted reproduction like donor insemination. Other pathways to parentage defined under the bill include through birth, the parents’ marriage, genetics, adoption, acknowledgment, adjudication, or de facto parentage.

Speaking during a panel hosted by the Berry Institute of Politics at Salem State University, Polly Crozier, a senior staff attorney with GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, called parentage “the core legal relationship between a parent and a child.” She said that children can be separated from a parent when they lack a legal tie.

“It is the legal bond from which every single right and responsibility flows — child support, medical decision-making, access to public benefits,” Crozier said. “If you’re not a legal parent, you really don’t have any security and your child is very vulnerable.”

Current law, Crozier says, does not have parentage protections for children born through assisted reproduction to unmarried parents or for people building their family through surrogacy. She said those gaps are “particularly striking” because Massachusetts is “the number-one state of birth through assisted reproduction in the whole country.”

Though Massachusetts was the first state to allow same-sex marriage, Crozier said it is now the only state in New England that has not updated its parentage laws, while neighboring states have acted to address nonbiological parents in LGBTQ and other types of families.

Emily McGranachan, director of corporate and foundation relations for Family Equality, said she grew up in Massachusetts with lesbian moms, at a time when her parents were not legally able to marry.

“When I was born, I had two parents who were partnered and fully intended to be parents together,” she said. “I only have my bio mom on my birth certificate and my other parent then had no legal ties to either my bio mom or to me. That lack of legal recognition didn’t make my other parent any less of a parent.”

McGranachan said her family pursued a second-parent adoption when she was 11. Before that, she said, only her biological mom could sign her permission slips or sign her up for health insurance, and the family would worry while traveling to other states about their fate if something happened to the biological mother.

Family Equality, a national organization, found in a 2018 survey that 63 percent of LGBTQ+ millennials were planning on becoming parents for the first time or adding children to their family in coming years, McGranachan said. She said growth in LGBTQ families makes the bill “really important now.”

Sen. Julian Cyr, one of two openly LGBTQ state senators, said there has also been “a fascinating increase” in the number of people who identify as LGBTQ among younger generations.

In a youth behavior survey that the state conducts every two years, the number of students identifying as LGBTQ now stands at more than 16 percent, from around 8 percent a decade ago, he said.

“What it’s also showing us is we’re going to have a lot more people who are in the situation of carrying out their lives outside of a heteronormative context,” said Cyr, a Truro Democrat. “And when we talk about parentage and families, this is a deeply heteronormative space, right, and our whole sort of construction about this, and I think this is where, in Massachusetts, our parentage laws are archaic. They don’t represent our progressive values, and they’re leaving many families and children in vulnerable positions.”

Cyr characterized passing the bill (H 1714, S 1133) this session as a “doable lift.”

Sponsored by Newton Democrat Rep. Kay Khan and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, the bill remains before the Judiciary Committee with a little less than five months of formal legislative sessions left this term.

Last month, the House adopted an extension order giving the committee until April 15 to decide on the bill.

Crozier said there is not “organized opposition” to the legislation and encouraged supporters to reach out to lawmakers “to let them know that it’s here.”