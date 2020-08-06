Parents and educators believe we aren’t ready to send students to school

BOSTON (WWLP) – A panel of educators and parents met Thursday to discuss their options for returning to school in the fall.

School districts are still trying to figure out their plans for the fall but a common theme heard from panelists Thursday was that they are apprehensive about in-person learning.

School districts have three options, they can have students come to school for full in-person learning, they can go with an online teaching model or they can use a hybrid of both.

Now, over the last few months, parents and teachers have been pressuring school districts to go with an online model, because they say the health risks are just too high.

“I have a teenager, they need to be with their peers but only when communities, school communities, staff families, boards of health all agree that it’s safe… but we’re not there yet,” Jodi Sugerman-Brozan said.

President Trump has been an outspoken supporter of having kids return for in person learning this fall.

Governor Baker, however, said a one size fits all plan will not work for Massachusetts.

School districts are being asked to submit their three different learning plans by Monday.