Parents, children gather at State House to call for more school funding

BOSTON (WWLP) – Parents of elementary and middle school children said their kids aren’t getting the education they deserve because their schools continue to go underfunded.

The group of education advocates started their demonstration outside the State House, holding signs that said ‘fund our future’ and ‘equity for all.’

Many of the parents, teachers, and organizers brought their young kids who were well aware that their schools lacked basic supplies like pencils and paper.

“And we need more money to get more stuff, we need more education,” Zion Dawson said.

The kids also had a powerful message to share with legislators once they got into the building during the next phase of their demonstration.

“And we need your help to help our schools,” Alexander Flemming said.

The fund our future movement has been occupying the halls of the State House for months now, advocating for a change in the Chapter 70 school funding formula.

It’s been exactly 1,357 days since the Foundation Budget Review Commission found that many of the state’s schools were drastically underfunded.

While the education advocates are happy that the problem has been acknowledged, they are still waiting on legislators to pass a budget and better fund education at every level.