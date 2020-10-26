Parents choose between work or staying home to help kids with remote learning

BOSTON (WWLP) – Parents across Massachusetts are being faced with a difficult decision, that’s to go to work or stay home to assist their children with remote learning.

Right now, parents all across the Commonwealth are struggling to find tutors or babysitters for their children, but if after-school programs were better funded and extended it could prevent them from having to do that.

According to Massachusetts After School Partnership or MAP, parents are being forced to make tough decisions between going to work or staying home with their kids.

Massachusetts has seen an increase cases which has forced several schools to close down, limiting options for parents especially when it comes to after school care.

“The families that these programs serve are often low and middle income and they require these services because they need to go to work, they can’t miss any more employment opportunities,” said Patrick Stanton.

In a letter to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, members of MAP made recommendations on how to improve after school programs.

They include scheduled snack breaks, additional spaces for tutoring, and more funding to expand services.