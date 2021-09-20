Parents lobbying for remote learning in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance will host a virtual conference Monday morning to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in schools and rules for remote learning.

The alliance says the state has failed to accommodate children with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised by not allowing remote learning. They’re calling on the state education department to allow more flexibility as the pandemic continues.

The education committee will meet Monday, but will focus their time on MTA-backed legislation concerning MCAS testing requirements.