Parents push back on vaccination mandates

BOSTON (WWLP) – The community immunity act’ aims to mandate and regulate the vaccination process, but some parents are saying they don’t need the state to tell them what’s best for their child.

The bill, filed by Senator Becca Rausch attempts to standardize the immunization and exemption processes for all K-12 schools, summer camps, colleges and universities in Massachusetts.

Under the plan, parents who want their children exempt from vaccinations for things like the chickenpox, Measles, and Polio would have to file their exemption request through the Department of Public Health.

This is something that some parents say is infringing on their right to choose what’s best for their children.

“We are normal, everyday people just like you and me who have children, who love our children, who know our children, and want what’s best for our children and for some of us that means they can’t have vaccinations or certain vaccinations,” Shandy Raposa said.

Senator Rausch said she sponsored this bill to protect areas of the state like Springfield and Pittsfield where more than 4 percent of students do not meet school vaccination requirements.

Both supporters and opponents of the bill are set to testify in front of the joint committee on public health next Tuesday.