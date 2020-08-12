Parents, students rally outside statehouse for in-person learning

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of parents, teachers, and students gathered outside the statehouse Wednesday afternoon to call for in-person learning this fall.

Demonstrators said that students want to go back to the classroom, and the districts that have already decided to go remote are the ones hurting kids in the long run.

Right now, there’s an ongoing debate across the Commonwealth about whether to send kids back to school in person this fall. Massachusetts schools really have three options: full in-person learning, full online learning, and a hybrid of both.

Many of the districts around Boston have already decided that they will use remote learning at the start of the school year, a decision that many of Wednesday’s demonstrators are totally against.

“We would like our kids to go back to school life in some manner. They’ve been out of school for a long time, there is evidence that it’s safe,” Christine Davie of Melrose said.

The state has issued guidance to help schools re-open for in-person learning. Students will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash their hands frequently.

The Governor said Tuesday that he is hoping to see a majority of school districts in the state offer some form of in-person learning.

A final decision on school plans is expected to be made on Friday.