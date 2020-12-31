Pats, Revolution donate to MBTA

BOSTON (SHNS) – Fans are not riding trains to games amid the pandemic, but two teams that play at Gillette Stadium still offered help to MBTA commuters.

The New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Patriot Place together donated 2,500 face masks and 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that the T will distribute to its riders, officials announced Wednesday, adding to the MBTA’s “Ride Safer” campaign aimed at ensuring train and bus passengers have access to face coverings and other precautionary tools.

“We are proud to support the MBTA’s Ride Safer program to help meet the ongoing needs for masks and hand sanitizer in our surrounding communities,” Patriot Place Vice President and General Manager Brian Earley said in a statement. “We are thankful to continue our strong partnership with the MBTA by teaming up on this great initiative to keep members of our communities safe and healthy.”