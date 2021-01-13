Pediatricians: Vaccine distribution “fragmented, uncoordinated”

BOSTON (SHNS) – Calling it an “urgent problem that must be addressed now,” the 67,000-member American Academy of Pediatrics said its members are still in the dark about vaccine distribution plans but eager to help.

“Pediatricians across the country are frustrated at the uneven and haphazard distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,” AAP President Lee Savio Beers said Tuesday. “Many AAP members and other physicians have no clear path to receiving the vaccine, especially those who do not work for a large medical center or hospital system. Those who have been immunized have limited information on next steps to share with their patients, practices and communities.”

Calling for “clear and immediate action,” the group urged federal health officials to disburse vaccine funds allocated to the states in the late-December COVID-19 relief bill signed by President Trump.

“While we look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration on this and other health challenges that impact children over the next four years, this urgent problem must be addressed now. Infection rates and deaths continue to climb.

There is not a moment to waste, and we are ready to help,” Savio Beers said.