BOSTON – A group of conservationists delivered a petition to the Governor on Wednesday calling for a moratorium on logging on State land.

Forty six environmental groups, including several from Western Massachusetts, signed on to support this movement. The petition has over 4,000 signatures, including from renowned biologist E.O. Wilson, who signed the petition before his death last year.

The group believes to avoid the devastating effects of climate change, the preservation of standing forests are essential.

Co-Founder of Save Massachusetts Forests, Janet Sinclair, said, “Anytime forests are left alone, it’s a better, better for carbon accumulation, so the more that we have of that the better.” There is also a bill in front of the House Ways and Means committee the group is pushing to get passed the finish line before the end of session.

The bill calls for more transparency and public participation when it comes to forest management activities on DCR land. It would also permanently protect more than 460,000 acres of state owned land. DCR lands are not protected like National Parks, and so these lands are logged.