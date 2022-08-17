BOSTON (WWLP) – In June, the driver’s license legislation for undocumented immigrants became law in Massachusetts.

The Governor vetoed this legislation when it reached his desk, but the Democrats on Beacon Hill wielded their override power, giving undocumented immigrants a pathway to apply for a driver’s license.

Under the Work and Family Mobility Act, undocumented immigrants will still need to prove their identity, residency and date of birth. Supporters believe this will make the roads safer and provide opportunities for undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts.

The governor originally vetoed this legislation because he had concerns over the RMV having the capacity to verify the foreign documents needed to apply for a license. He also shared concerns that undocumented immigrants could register to vote with the license.

Shortly after the bill became law, a committee called Fair and Secure Massachusetts formed to repeal the law. Their goal is to collect enough signatures to get the question on the November ballot so voters can decide if the law should stay in place or be repealed.

“People come from all around and say to the collectors, ‘I went to the website, I saw your place on the website and came to sign.’ A lot of enthusiasm, a lot of people who really want to stop this from becoming law,” said Wendy Wakeman, Administrator of Fair and Secure Massachusetts.

To get the question on the November ballot, the group needs to collect 40,120 certified signatures by September 7th, with no more than 10,030 from one county. Wendy told 22News that the campaign has collected roughly 38,000 signatures and is feeling positive about getting this question onto the ballot in November.

As the law stands now, undocumented immigrants will be able to obtain a driver’s license starting in July of 2023.