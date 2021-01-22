Phase 1 of vaccines are available for the elderly

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is using only one approach to distribute vaccines in communities with very different population sizes.

Well, we know that communities in the western part of the state are moving faster in their vaccine roll out than those in the eastern part of the state. Simply because they have fewer people to vaccinate.

Currently, vaccines are available to all Phase 1 individuals, which means that healthcare workers, first responders, and congregate care residents can receive their doses.

In western Massachusetts, community health centers say they will be done with those individuals in the next week or so, but if they can’t move onto Phase 2 until the rest of the state catches up they fear that they will be wasting critical time.

Adam Hinds told 22News, “And I understand the priority of making sure that all phase 1 is done, but what’s concerning is when we have folks over 75 in the district and we’re ready to go and we have extra vaccines that can be used, let’s keep moving through each phase.”

When I asked the governor about this on Thursday, he said he wasn’t aware of any communities where this problem exists.

However, during a live stream with Senator Hinds Friday, community health advocates confirmed that this could be an issue in Berkshire and Franklin county very soon