Phase 3 businesses have the weekend to prepare for safe re-opening

BOSTON (WWLP) – The public health data is trending in the right direction, and Massachusetts is moving ahead with its phased re-opening plans.

Businesses who plan to open in Phase 3 like casinos, gyms, and movie theaters will have to adhere to capacity limits and mandatory cleaning requirements in order to serve the public again.

Indoor and outdoor events such as weddings or parties will not be allowed to open bars or dance floors. Gyms in Massachusetts will also have to operate at 40 percent capacity, and residents must wear a mask inbetween using the equipment.

“Going to the gym may not look the same, the way it did before the pandemic but we hope that these new protocols will allow more residents to return to exercise and fitness,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito said.

Phase 3 will have two parts and will last significantly longer than any other previous phase.

In order to prevent Massachusetts from having to go back to Phase 2, or close down Phase 3 businesses, everyone is urged to wear a mask and continue to social distance.