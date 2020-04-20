PHOTOS: Boston State House during the pandemic

Closings and Delays
by: State House News Service Staff

Posted:

Sen. Michael Rodrigues (D-Westport) is one of the few lawmakers regularly attending the skeleton crew sessions of the pandemic era. As the branch’s Ways and Means chairman, he often summarizes the contents of COVID-19 response bills as they come to the floor.(Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – What is normal during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is it measured by six feet? Is it measured in whether a person wears a mask or not? In the amount of times someone washes their hands?

At the State House, normalcy stems from the bare functions that lawmakers and staffers carry on to keep state government running. Meeting in small groups, the House and Senate continue to hold sessions and advance bills but the once-bustling halls on top of Beacon Hill remain quiet and deserted.

Save for a few souls walking the corridors, places like the fourth-floor cafe are silent and empty. Routines five weeks into the state of emergency revolve around daily COVID-19 press conferences and sessions, and anyone attending those leaves the building when they’re over. News Service photographers have spent the past week documenting the new life on Beacon Hill. Please enjoy this selection of photographs. – Chris Van Buskirk

  • Gov. Charlie Baker paused in the lobby outside the Gardner Auditorium before entering a press briefing. The near-daily news conferences, a chance for reporters to seek additional information from the administration, are broadcast on traditional media and livestreamed online to an audience of housebound Bay Staters. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • Sen. Will Brownsberger (D-Belmont) presided over a Senate session on April 9. That day, the three senators in attendance passed bills waiving MCAS testing requirements and imposing a temporary eviction and foreclosure moratorium. The evictions bill took weeks to come together and hit a roadblock when it did not receive unanimous consent in a House session, but was ultimately enacted April 17. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)
  • Sen. Michael Rodrigues (D-Westport) is one of the few lawmakers regularly attending the skeleton crew sessions of the pandemic era. As the branch’s Ways and Means chairman, he often summarizes the contents of COVID-19 response bills as they come to the floor.(Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)
  • Lawmakers and staff have used video conferences and teleconferences to help keep things flowing. Treasurer Deborah Goldberg (on screen) and a panel of economists appeared by video at a hearing on April 14 to talk about COVID-19’s impact on the state’s fiscal outlook. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • As the state’s chief executive, Gov. Charlie Baker has been faced with responding to an unprecedented public health crisis. Baker sometimes fidgets with his wedding ring and rubber bracelets while speaking from the podium at his near-daily press briefings on the COVID-19 emergency. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • A member of the building’s custodial staff walked through the Great Hall. Before the pandemic, the event space was frequently packed with people advocating for change and making new connections, gathering for policy lunches and meeting legislators, and receiving awards and recognition. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • Andrea Crighton, an assistant clerk in the Senate, worked at her desk last week processing some of the bills moving through the branches. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • The Legislature continues to meet. Bills can advance even when the branches lack a quorum as long as the lawmakers who are present are in total agreement. The Senate Chamber, usually staffed by six court officers, has been guarded during the pandemic by Court Officer Joe O’Donnell and Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Dooley (pictured). (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • The State House Cafe typically resembles a crowded marketplace of lawmakers, lobbyists, and loungers enjoying one of the few spaces where tables and chairs populate the hallways. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)
  • When someone looks down at Memorial Hall from the top of the Grand Staircase, a common view is tourists peering at the different exhibits. Nowadays, the area is largely empty except for the four flags in the center of the rotunda. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)
  • Normally a busy corridor that includes the Treasurer Goldberg’s offices and Auditor Bump’s offices, this hallway on the second floor of the State House now features dark doorways and deserted walkways. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)
  • A person walks past the General Hooker Entrance, the State House’s main point of ingress, which has been closed to the public since March. (Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)
  • The custodial staff’s daily rounds under the Golden Dome are one of the few remaining semblances of normalcy. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)
  • While the hallways are devoid of people, a number of doorways have accumulated parcel deliveries, like this box of flowers delivered to House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s office. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

