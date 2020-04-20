PHOTOS: Boston State House during the pandemic

Sen. Michael Rodrigues (D-Westport) is one of the few lawmakers regularly attending the skeleton crew sessions of the pandemic era. As the branch’s Ways and Means chairman, he often summarizes the contents of COVID-19 response bills as they come to the floor.(Photo: Chris Van Buskirk/SHNS)

BOSTON (SHNS) – What is normal during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is it measured by six feet? Is it measured in whether a person wears a mask or not? In the amount of times someone washes their hands?

At the State House, normalcy stems from the bare functions that lawmakers and staffers carry on to keep state government running. Meeting in small groups, the House and Senate continue to hold sessions and advance bills but the once-bustling halls on top of Beacon Hill remain quiet and deserted.

Save for a few souls walking the corridors, places like the fourth-floor cafe are silent and empty. Routines five weeks into the state of emergency revolve around daily COVID-19 press conferences and sessions, and anyone attending those leaves the building when they’re over. News Service photographers have spent the past week documenting the new life on Beacon Hill. Please enjoy this selection of photographs. – Chris Van Buskirk