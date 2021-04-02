Pittsfield Police Chief tapped by Gov. Baker to join a new training commission

BOSTON (WWLP) – Through the police reform bill that was passed in December of 2020, a new commission was formed to hold officers accountable for any wrongdoing. On Friday, Baker and AG Healey announced their picks to fill the nine seats.

When considering candidates, state officials looked at qualifications, on the job training and personal perspective.

Governor Baker tapped Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn to fill one of the spots on the Commission.

“I look at 2021 as a year to reimagine police, what is it that the public expects of their police departments, what are the things that maybe historically we’ve done that we could do differently,” Chief Wynn told 22News.

Not all members of the committee are police officers, some are social workers, lawyers and psychologists.

According to Baker the Commission will now be responsible for investigating claims of misconduct against an officer. It will also be in charge of the new POST system which can certify and decertify officers if they abuse their power.