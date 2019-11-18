Plastic bag ban advances in the Senate

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now more than 120 Massachusetts communities have already banned single-use plastic bags, but a new proposal on Beacon Hill would mandate that policy statewide.

The bill would require that stores in Massachusetts only offer recyclable paper bags. Those would cost shoppers 10 cents at the point of sale.

Retail stores would be required to give five cents for each paper bag sold to the state, which would in turn be directed to local communities.

Money gathered from paper bag sales are expected to be used for enforcement, recycling promotion, waste reduction, and other local environmental efforts.

Welfare recipients would be exempt from the 10 cent fee.

State senators had until 5 p.m. Monday to file amendments to the bill, they are expected to have a robust debate on the full version this Wednesday before it heads to the House for consideration.