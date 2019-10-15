Plastic straws could be “by request only” in Massachusetts restaurants

BOSTON (WWLP) – Under a new proposal, a plastic straw would not be provided to you in Massachusetts restaurants unless you specifically ask for one.

State Representative David Rogers filed the bill to cut down on the amount of single-use plastic in the Commonwealth. He made sure the bill didn’t ban plastic straws all together… acknowledging that there are different health conditions that require them.

“The disability community has notified me that certain people need a straw in order to consume beverages, so it’s not an out and out ban, it says to restaurants you will not automatically give a straw,” Rep. David Rogers said.

Lawmakers believe the plastic straw restriction will reduce the state’s carbon footprint. They are hoping to see restaurants to find different straw alternatives, like paper, cardboard, and metal.

Individual businesses, schools, and non-profits have already done away with single-use plastic, and a handful of states including Hawaii and California also have straw ban legislation pending.