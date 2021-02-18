PLS pursuing updated decarceration suit after ruling

BOSTON (SHNS) – After a judge denied a motion seeking action to force the state Department of Correction to reduce prison populations, the Prisoners’ Legal Services group said it plans to file an updated complaint based on language the Legislature adopted in December.

Superior Court Judge Robert Ullman ruled Wednesday that the COVID-19 cases and deaths in Massachusetts correctional facilities “reflect sporadic mistakes and sporadic lack of sufficient detail to attention” rather than the “deliberate indifference necessary to establish a constitutional violation” by the DOC, tossing a motion for a preliminary injunction from the plaintiffs who have been pushing for more substantial decarceration since early in the pandemic.

PLS Executive Director Elizabeth Matos said in response that she believes “conditions remain unsafe” for inmates in correctional facilities.

“We have to remember that this is a setting that is completely under state control, literally a captive population that cannot socially distance, a fact the judge recognizes in this decision, and that by common sense calls for vigilance and heightened precautions to adequately protect people living in the most dangerous congregate settings of the entire pandemic,” Matos said.

Ullman in his decision did not rule on whether a section of the state budget that lawmakers overrode despite Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto significantly changes the legal landscape, though he left the door open for PLS to update its case, which Matos said the group plans to do.