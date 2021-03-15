Poftak resists spend-now push directed at MBTA

BOSTON (SHNS) – The MBTA’s projection that it will save about $21 million this fiscal year through a package of service cuts has frustrated many transportation advocates, who say that figure — in the face of hundreds of millions of dollars in looming deficits and more than $1 billion in cumulative federal stimulus — does not change enough to be worth the hassle it causes for riders.

But for MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, the estimate is still “a meaningful amount of money.”

Pressed about the value of the cuts during a Monday interview on WBUR, Poftak defended the T’s approach.

The funding saved by trimming trip frequency, halting some weekend commuter rail service, and closing bus and ferry routes fits into the T’s strategy to build up reserves this year as it faces several consecutive years of budget shortfalls. The agency’s estimates of annual shortfalls of roughly $300 million and $500 million do not take into account new federal aid coming to the T from the just-signed American Rescue Act.

“We’ve worked very hard this year to preserve as much money to fund us through FY22 and FY23,” Poftak said. “I think we now have a pathway to funding the budget deficit through those years to allow us to adjust. What we need is time to figure out what the new ridership is going to look like as folks come back or folks don’t come back or only come back intermittently.”

The T slashed weekend service on seven commuter rail lines and trimmed down ferry service in January. A second round of cuts took effect Sunday, reducing trip frequency on non-essential buses and the Red, Orange and Green Lines by 20 percent and on essential buses and the Blue Line by 5 percent.

MBTA officials estimated last week — the first time they put a specific number on the impact of the changes — those cuts will save $21 million through the end of the current fiscal year in June.

As Poftak noted during his “Radio Boston” appearance Monday, the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp decrease in ridership it prompted have exacerbated the T’s budget outlook.

Officials project the transit agency will face budget gaps of several hundred millions of dollars in each of the next four spending years, though those estimates do not account for the latest round of stimulus funding set to deliver more than $1 billion to Massachusetts urban transit systems.

Adding to a chorus of criticism from transportation advocacy groups, Rep. Stephen Lynch slammed the MBTA on Monday for proceeding with service cuts despite the influx of federal funding, calling it “incongruous with our intent.”

Gov. Charlie Baker has defended the service cuts. In December, he said running a full suite of pre-pandemic trains and buses with only about 30 percent ridership would be “bad public policy.”

Poftak and other higher-ups indicated last week that they will look to restore a small amount of bus and train service starting in the summer.

Asked Monday how the agency will know where demand is returning for the T if service is cut, Poftak replied that officials are in conversations with specific institutions served by transit and that they are monitoring bus routes near those that were slashed.

“If we see ridership begin to increase sort of above the norm on some of the alternative services — and in many cases where routes have been eliminated, there’s alternative service within a quarter-mile — if we see ridership increase there, that will be another leading indicator,” Poftak said.

While the T shuttered or consolidated 20 bus routes in its package of service cuts, it also increased service above pre-pandemic levels on 20 other bus routes that have seen the most significant ridership, according to Poftak.

The MBTA has not made any layoffs during the crisis, Poftak said, though commuter rail operator Keolis has put employees on furlough.

Poftak also said the pandemic made clear that the MBTA is “an essential service,” recounting that there were 1,000 taps into the system per day by seniors during the nadir of ridership in April and May.

“With these service cuts, we do intend to build the service back, but it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to build it back precisely the same way,” Poftak said. “We want to see how ridership returns and then build a system that services these riders.”