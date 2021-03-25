Poker demand slams into profit, pandemic concerns

BOSTON (SHNS) – The reintroduction of craps and the addition of a fourth gaming seat at table games have worked out well and were well-received by players, gambling regulators said Thursday, but it will likely be a while yet before live poker games return to Massachusetts casinos.

When casinos were allowed to reopen in July, regulators did not initially allow poker, craps or roulette on the gaming floors. Roulette was authorized in October and craps was given the green light two weeks ago when the Gaming Commission also authorized the casinos to add a fourth player seat to blackjack-style table games.

That new allowance got the attention of poker players, Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Assistant Director Bruce Band said Thursday.

“Complaints about not having poker have gone up greatly since two weeks ago,” he told the Gaming Commission. “Everybody wants to know when we’re gonna do it.”

Indeed, Encore Boston Harbor’s Facebook post on March 11 announcing that craps had returned to the floor was bombarded with comments urging the casino and regulators to allow the poker room to reopen.

The Gaming Commission’s rules requiring physical distance and often plexiglass between individual players (and between players and the dealer) limit the number of people who can fit at any given table to three or four, “which does not make the game of poker profitable,” Band said.

Encore Boston Harbor, which a gaming agent said has converted a poker room into extra space for socially-distanced slot machines, explains on its website that the Gaming Commission’s guidelines “would only allow four people at a poker table, including the dealer” and that poker is not profitable for them at that scale.

The Everett casino said “fully operational poker” would include nine players per table and suggested that it is waiting until the Gaming Commission allows at least that many players per table before bringing poker back.

“When that time comes, we will evaluate the viability of the market, the demand for the game, and our facility’s capacity to support it. Until then, we will continue to operate without live poker,” the casino said on its website.

Band said Encore showed him a poker table set up that had five spaces, “and that’s still not enough to make it a profitable game for them.”

“They’re still working on a table there to see if they can figure out a way to get the dividers and make it safe for everybody at the table,” Band said. “So that’s still in the works.”

Band said some other states have allowed poker games to resume without plexiglass dividers between players or the dealer, “which, in my opinion, is unsafe for the dealer or for the players.”

The Gaming Commission’s decision two weeks ago to allow casinos to add a fourth seat to many games resulted in the addition of 90 gaming positions at MGM Springfield and 183 additional seats at Encore, Band said.

Encore opened seven craps tables in the hours after the commission’s March 11 meeting and Band said his gaming agents were planning to inspect MGM’s craps tables Thursday afternoon so those can soon be put into service. Casino patrons have been happy with the additions, he said, and there have been no significant issues since the commission expanded what casinos could offer.

“But the only thing that we observed was that a normal craps game gets about 130 rolls per hour. With the plexiglass that’s probably cut that down to about 90 rolls per hour, slowed the game down a little bit,” Band said. “That’s to be expected with players getting used to plexiglass and things like that. No real additional problems to talk about. The casino has done a pretty good job of keeping people away from kind of gawking at the table like happens with craps.”