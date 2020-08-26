Police, fire depts get $$$ for PPE, more

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Baker administration has doled out more than $9.6 million in federal coronavirus emergency supplemental funding program money to more than 100 police and fire departments for things like personal protective gear, deep cleaning sanitation, and technological upgrades.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESFP) grants from the U.S. Department of Justice are meant to “help aid local municipalities to purchase the additional safeguards necessary to protect our frontline workers against COVID-19,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

The money will be used to “assist agencies with outfitting staff with personal protective gear, purchasing deep cleaning sanitation equipment for correctional facilities and academies, utilizing video technology to conduct hearings remotely, and obtaining materials to reconfigure office space to enhance social distancing and protect essential workers,” the administration said.

The administration said 65 fire departments and 44 police departments representing 94 municipalities will directly benefit from the CESFP awards.