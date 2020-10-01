Police inquiry delays judicial nominee’s hearing

BOSTON (SHNS) – Quincy lawyer and former Norfolk County Acting Sheriff Robert Harnais’ confirmation process for a District Court judgeship is off to a rocky start.

After anonymous allegations against Harnais were mailed to members of the Governor’s Council, which vets and usually confirms judicial nominees, presiding Councilor Christopher Iannella put the brakes on a public interview that was planned for Wednesday morning.

Noting the letters were sent anonymously, Iannella declined to share details of the charges but said they were deemed serious enough by Gov. Charlie Baker’s legal counsel to warrant an investigation.

The Boston Democrat told the News Service that while the council does not have financial resources to hire an investigator, Baker’s office proposed an inquiry by the State Police, and he agreed.

“I’m expecting everything to be OK,” Iannella said. “The governor’s office feels comfortable with Harnais after they spoke with him. I spoke with Harnais, he denied it. But just to be on the safe side, the State Police is going to do a report.”

The Harnais hearing was rescheduled Wednesday for Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

In addition to his private practice, Harnais is the Norfolk sheriff’s office general counsel, chairman of the Massasoit Community College Board of Trustees, and vice chairman of Baker’s Latino Advisory Commission. He was acting sheriff of Norfolk County in 2018.

Harnais is a past president of the Massachusetts Bar Association, Massachusetts Association of Hispanic Attorneys, New England Bar Association, and Region One of the National Hispanic Bar Association.

Other councilors felt there was little merit in an anonymous letter.

“I threw it out. It’s garbage, in my eyes. Anonymous letters are garbage,” Councilor Terry Kennedy told the News Service. The Lynnfield Democrat doubted “anything would be substantiated,” but understood why some councilors would like an investigation before proceeding.

“It was almost like an overkill in terms of accusations and things, that to me made it look less credible. And then it just had some bizarre things in there,” Kennedy said.

Councilor Eileen Duff said she also threw the letter in the wastepaper basket because it was unsigned.

“There’s been accusations, and they’re quite serious some of them, and they do need to be investigated as they should. But anything that’s unsubstantiated … Sometimes we get letters that aren’t signed by people. If you will not put your name on a letter, I will not pay attention to it,” Duff said.

Boston Herald columnist Howie Carr on Tuesday reported a 2002 assault and battery charge against Harnais, on which Harnais was found not guilty. Carr sourced the information to a disclosure Harnais included in his Judicial Nominating Commission questionnaire, a confidential document.

Kennedy said the past charge has no bearing on the nomination. “I’ve been a criminal defense lawyer for 37 years. A not guilty’s a not guilty. Means nothing to me.”

Carr’s column also touched on the thousands of dollars in donations Harnais has given to political candidates, including Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who usually presides over council votes.

During a speech at Wednesday’s formal assembly, Councilor Marilyn Devaney charged that Harnais had donated $1,000 to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Feb. 25, 2020, three months after applying for a judgeship — which, if true, would be a violation of judicial nomination rules. Devaney asked Polito during the livestreamed meeting, “Lieutenant governor, I am asking you, will you return that $1,000?”

Polito responded that it was “the first I’m hearing of this.” Campaign finance records last show Harnais donating to Polito’s campaign on March 12, 2019. A disclosure Harnais filed with the council shows it was not Harnais, but his wife Leslie Reeves, who donated to Polito on Feb. 25. Nominating Commission rules do not prohibit nominee’s family members from donating to political campaigns.

Devaney’s response Wednesday afternoon was that “there’s all kinds of ways you can do it,” referring to the channeling of contributions to elected officials. The Watertown Democrat said that with “a married couple, when one gives $1,000 as a donation, it comes out of the same pocket.”