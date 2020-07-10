Police reform bill stuck in the State Senate

BOSTON (WWLP) – During a pandemic, the way bills are debated looks very different, and Republicans in the Senate believe that this police reform bill should be given a public hearing before being voted on.

State Senators took up the ‘Reform Shift and Build act’ around noontime on Thursday but a motion to lay the bill on the table halted that debate.

Senators returned Friday ready to continue their discussions, but Sutton Republican Ryan Fattman asked that once again the bill be put on hold.

This is where Senate Democrats and Republicans seem to be at odds.

“But, I’m very hopeful and very confident that at the end we’ll have a bill in the Senate today that we’ll be able to vote on and we’ll be able to approve that really is historic actually and will make Massachusetts really a national leader in community policing and in police accountability,” Senator Lesser said.

The bill, if passed, as written would ban the use of choke holds and tear gas on protesters.

One part of the bill receiving push back has to do with qualified immunity, which protects officers from civil lawsuits.

The debate is expected to resume at the next formal session, though a date for that has not been set.