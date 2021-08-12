Poll explores attitudes around children’s vaccines

BOSTON (SHNS) – Sixty-seven percent of respondents to a poll commissioned by the Coalition for Parental Choice said that parents should have the right to decide whether to vaccinate their children, including 47 percent who agreed strongly and 20 percent who said they somewhat agree.

The survey of 600 Massachusetts residents was conducted by Emerson College Polling from July 21 through 25. Seventy percent of respondents said they had received a COVID-19 vaccine, 24 percent said they had not, and 6 percent declined to say. Pollsters said that those who had not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine “are stronger in their support for the parent’s right to decide, at 72% strongly agree.”

The poll found that 46 percent believe all school-age children age 5 and older should be vaccinated, with an additional 19 percent indicating they somewhat agree. Thirty-five percent indicated they strongly agree that people should have the right to refuse a vaccination based on religious belief, and 46 percent said they strongly agree doctors should be allowed to give medical exemptions for vaccines to high-risk patients.

Adding in those who somewhat agree, a total of 72 percent indicated support for medical exemptions, and 56 percent for the right to refuse vaccines based on religious beliefs.