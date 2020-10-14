Poll shows broad support for another stimulus bill

BOSTON (SHNS) – Ninety percent of Americans support Congress passing another economic stimulus bill to help distressed small businesses and employees, according to poll results released Tuesday by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, whose members have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

The association commissioned the poll, which was conducted by Morning Consult.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats, 87 percent of independents, and 89 percent of Republicans support another economic stimulus bill, according to the poll of 1,994 registered voters that was conducted October 7-9.

Forty-eight percent of voters said the COVID-19 pandemic is the most important issue for Congress to focus on right now, while 23 percent say the economy and jobs should be the priority, and 5 percent named the Supreme Court vacancy as the top priority.

While many believe a stimulus bill will still pass before or after the Nov. 3 election, Democrats and Republicans in Washington for months have been unable to agree on how to follow up on the $2.2 trillion CARES Act signed in March.