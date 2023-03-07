BOSTON (State House News Service) – Nearly three decades after Massachusetts voters banned the policy, a majority of likely voters here would support a ballot question once again allowing cities and towns to implement rent control, a new poll found.

The online poll conducted by Change Research found support for reviving the local option outnumbered opposition more than two to one among likely voters, with 65 percent saying they would definitely or probably vote yes and 25 percent saying they would definitely or probably vote no on a 2024 ballot question “that would give cities and towns the ability to institute rent control.”

No initiative petition has been filed to date dealing with the rent control ban, but petitioners have until early August to submit a proposal if they plan to bring the issue back to voters again in 2024.

A majority of voters also backed Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s “rent stabilization” home rule petition seeking state approval to cap most annual rent increases in the city at no more than 10 percent in high-inflation years. Sixty-eight percent said they approve the measure Wu filed with the City Council, compared to 22 percent who oppose it.

The idea of bringing back some form of rent control has ignited a charged debate on Beacon Hill and in City Hall. The Greater Boston Real Estate Board plans to launch a $400,000 campaign against the measure, arguing it would slow needed housing development.

To take effect, Wu’s plan would need to win approval from the City Council, state Legislature and Gov. Maura Healey. Top House and Senate Democrats and Healey have shown little interest in reauthorizing rent control, which was banned by a 1994 ballot question.

Change Research conducted the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percent, on behalf of political firm Northwind Strategies. Pollsters surveyed 711 likely voters between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.